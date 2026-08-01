Cavallino 274 In this issue: Cavallino Classic Modena, 330 GTC, Ferrari Pinin, Diego Ottina, 575M Maranello, Ed Swart, 365 GTB4 “Daytona”, WEC, GT and F1

Ticket sales are now open for the 36th Palm Beach Cavallino Classic at The Boca Raton The world’s most important event dedicated to Ferrari and its enduring legacy will return from Friday, February 19, through Sunday, February 21, 2027, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Ferrari with an exceptional display of carefully selected...

The Ferrari F512 M s/n 99689 The rarest evolution of the Testarossa and finished in white. One of the greatest engines Ferrari ever built. Inside Cavallino 273.

Cavallino 273 We open the issue in Monte Carlo with the Cavallino Classic Monaco 2026, a landmark event that marked the first Concours d’Elegance ever dedicated exclusively to Ferrari Formula 1 cars

Cavallino Classic Modena Pays Tribute to the Origins of the “ Drake ” and La Dolce Vita with a show featuring 40 splendid Ferraris The Concours d’Elegance, held at Casa Maria Luigia, crowned a magnificent 1997 F50, a 1954 375 MM Coupè Ghia, a 1967 330 P4, and a 2007 F2007. Exciting drives through Modena and the rolling hills of...