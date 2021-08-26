The Tre Posti Won! Takes Big Awards at Pebble Beach

Tre Posti – 3 seats, 2 historians, 1 fabulous car – the groundbreaking 1966 Pininfarina 3 seat, rear engined, pioneering supercar. One of the most exotic of Ferraris, s/n 8971 has finished its restoration and is presented here in all its glory. Two different reports: Part 1 by Michael T. Lynch and Part 2 by Alan Boe. With salon color and historical images. The last word on this Pininfarina epic.

