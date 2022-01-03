The Concours Club and the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic: A World-Class Marriage

The opening event of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2022 will be set for the first time at The Concours Club, Miami’s brand new, members-only automotive resort, on Thursday, January 20th.

The driving experience at The Concours Club will be unlike any other. This event is exclusively reserved for entrants to the Cavallino Concorso and members of The Concours Club, and is open to all GT and racing Ferraris participating at Cavallino.

The members-only motorsport facility blends one of the most technologically advanced driving circuits in the world with impeccable service and luxury amenities, all within a spectacular resort setting. Beside the driving adventure, car enthusiasts can enjoy unparalleled culinary experiences curated by the Club’s award-winning Chef Brad Kilgore, and Michelin-Starred Master Sommelier, Daniel Pilkey.