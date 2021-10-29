Special Cavallino 31 Discount Rates Just for You at The Breakers

Did you know that most hotels that host car events

raise their prices dramatically? Not The Breakers.

For 31 years they have given the Cavallino Classic

Special Discounted Rates, even below high season rates.

(They love you Cavallino guests!)

But we only have so many rooms in our Cavallino block,

and these rooms are ready for you now.

Direct Phone: 888-273-2537 (888-BREAKERS)

Mention the “Cavallino Classic” for Classic rates

(rates available from January 19th through the 27th).

At The Breakers for Cavallino 31:

Exceptional benefits for you and your Ferrari.

Outstanding hospitality for you and your family.

Everything in private, safe and secure surroundings.

We are ready for Cavallino Classic 31 on January 20-23, 2022.

If you need any other help or information,

please contact us at classic@cavallino.com