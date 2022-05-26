Only three days to the second edition of Cavallino Classic Modena

For the second edition, Cavallino returns to the unique city of Modena in the iconic Motor Valley. Car enthusiasts have the chance to experience the finest automobiles in the unique setting of the Land of Speed, where some of the greatest cars were created.

After parading through the center of Modena, birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, the Concorso d’Eleganza will take place on Monday at Casa Maria Luigia, the Country House of Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara, key figures of the Modenese and international culinary scene. With its colorful, beautifully scented gardens, Casa Maria Luigia, situated just a few kilometers from downtown Modena, provides the perfect setting for the exhibition of the unique Ferraris taking part to the Concorso.

An unforgettable boutique event for passionate Ferrari lovers made of beautiful landscapes, centennial palaces and superb delicacies to be remembered for long after the Cavallino experience. A truly unique experience-based journey, with every moment to be savored.

