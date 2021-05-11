Motorsport Network to Acquire duPont Registry

May 11, 2021: Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform with a global monthly reach of 56 million automotive and racing fans, has agreed to acquire the prestigious duPont Registry, a market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace for over 36 years, dedicated to connecting affluent buyers with high-end exotic cars and luxury brands.

For over three decades, duPont Registry has held the stakeholder position as the premier platform for the wealthy elite to buy and sell classic, luxury and exotic cars. duPont Registry’s brand authority, publication and digital properties lead the luxury automotive marketplace, and with an impressive reach of nearly 10 million+ followers in social media, the business has captivated a highly exclusive and influential audience.

Motorsport Network will strategically seat duPont Registry as the nexus of its newly created Driven Lifestyle division, harnessing the culture, community and commerce of the world’s luxury and classic automotive lifestyle in one ecosystem. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, that organizes nearly 270+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is a preeminent media and concours events company, hosting landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers such as the 30th Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. In community, FerrariChat is a leading global social platform and foremost voice on Ferrari, with 20+ years of experience connecting 200K engaged registered members. Dedicated to the artform of luxury vehicles, Amalgam Collection, founded in 1985, occupies a unique place in the history of fine car models, fashioning unrivalled examples of the world’s most iconic and luxurious cars at scale.

With fast-growing global classic, luxury and exotic car markets and the acceleration of automotive digital retailing, the Driven Lifestyle portfolio will continue to expand Motorsport Network’s existing infrastructure internationally. As the center of this powerful network, duPont Registry is poised for a digital transformation, further extending its leadership position as the most influential, innovative and sophisticated ultra-luxury and exotic automotive marketplace, providing an exceptional experience for the affluent consumer dedicated to a driven lifestyle

Established in 1985, duPont Registry is the pioneer of the luxury and exotic automotive marketplace. Founders Thomas L. duPont and Steven B. Chapman had a shared vision of publishing a four-color glossy magazine for the luxury automotive market connecting affluent buyers with high-end brands.

Once the acquisition of the duPont Registry is completed, Steven B. Chapman will be retiring as CEO / President of duPont Publishing. Steve’s sons will remain shareholders and hold the following titles of: William Chapman as CEO and Steven Chapman Jr. as President. Leveraging Motorsport Network’s advanced technology capabilities, the Chapman brothers will oversee duPont Registry’s digital transformation, elevating the platform as an ambassador of integrated business solutions for clients.

Steven B. Chapman, CEO / President duPont Publishing said: “When we started the duPont Registry 37 years ago, I couldn’t fathom the impact our brand would have on the luxury and exotic car marketplace as well as the affluent lifestyle segment.

As amazing as it has been building this company with so many incredible people, it has been an experience of a lifetime being able to involve my sons from such an early age. It has been my dream that one day they would run the business and continue the duPont Registry legacy.

The duPont Registry has been my life since I was 23 years old. Although I have received many unsolicited offers over the years, we never imagined selling this great company. Knowing that my sons would remain shareholders and be heavily involved in running the business with the resources and support of the Motorsport Network, I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Ben Block, CEO Motorsport Network said: “We are incredibly honoured to be adding this prestigious property to our new Driven Lifestyle division. duPont Registry was first to market in its segment and with its authority built a bond of trust with its discerning audience. Utilizing Motorsport Network’s technology acumen and international reach, our goal is to elevate the user experience, offer clients more innovative solutions and grow the business globally.”

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

