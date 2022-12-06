Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Enjoy the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic to the fullest by becoming a Patron

One of the most beloved Concorso d'Eleganza awaits you in Palm Beach on January 26-29th
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, Canossa, Ferrari, 2021
Secure your spot at Cavallino Classic! 
Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this great experience as a Patron and support the wonderful world of Cavallino at the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. Get your Patron ticket here and enjoy the all-inclusive package, which grants exclusive access to:
 
  • Thursday’s Track Day at the exclusive Concours Club
  • Friday’s Tour d’Eleganza and the charming Party Under the Stars at The Breakers
  • Sunday’s Concorso with VIP hospitality and preferred viewing areas, the Gala Dinner and the opportunity to vote for the Patrons Award
  • Classic & Sports Sunday event and charity brunch at Mar-a-Lago.
 
Patrons will also receive a special acknowledgment in the collectible Cavallino Concorso program and coverage in the Cavallino Magazine.
The Patron’s ticket also includes a considerable contribution to our charity projects.
 
To present one or more cars, please select the “car entry” field after selecting the Patron ticket.
 
 
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic opens its door on Jan 26-29, download our brochure for more info on the event! 
 
For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.

cavallino classic
