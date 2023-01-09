Discover the charity projects of the Cavallino Classic Foundation

By buying a ticket you will also support our charitable initiatives to help young people seize their opportunities in life.

As part of its yearly commitment, Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023 will once again support the social projects of the Cavallino Classic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity with a very clear mission: helping young people to seize their opportunities in life.

The 2022 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic raised over $120,000 from the charitable contributions of all sold tickets and from the generous bids at the charity auction on Saturday night. 100% of the funds have been allocated to four projects aimed at the younger generations:

The American Council of the Blind Scholarship Fund;

The A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts of West Palm Beach, whose students entertained the participants of the gala dinner;

The Piston Foundation, a public charity helping young people acquire the education and hands-on training to build a career in the collector car industry;

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation, to support their scholarship fund for public safety workers.

This year, we will continue donating a part of each ticket to fund the projects of the Cavallino Classic Foundation. The charity auction will also take place at the Gala Dinner.

Get your ticket here and discover all the available packages to personalize your experience.

Download our brochure for more info on the event!

For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.