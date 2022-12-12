Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Magazine
buy tickets
advertising
subscribe
hamburger_menu
close_icon
close_icon
subscribe
hamburger_menu
close_icon
close_icon

Discover our dedicated VIP package and get ready to join the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic

return to the archive
Join Palm Beach Cavallino Classic on January 26-29th
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, Canossa, Ferrari, 2021
Secure your spot at Cavallino Classic! 

If you want to tailor your Palm Beach Cavallino Classic experience, look no further than our exclusive VIP package. With it, you will be able to join the 32nd edition of the beloved Concorso d’Eleganza (from Jan 26 to Jan 29) with the following benefits:

  • access to preferred viewing areas during the Concorso and Awards Ceremony
  • access to the special VIP Hospitality Lounge on the Ocean Lawn, serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and drinks throughout the day
  • invitation to the Gala Dinner on Saturday night.

 

To present one or more cars, please select the “car entry” field after selecting the VIP ticket.

If you want to support us even more, make sure to check out our Patron package.

This year’s Cavallino Classic will also celebrate the centenary of the world’s most iconic race ever – the 24 Hours of Le Mans!

Download our brochure for more info on the event!

For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Linkedin

Recent posts

Sign up for our Newsletter

cavallino classic
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
store
magazine
Facebook Instagram
© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Owned and operated by

Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

Owned and operated by

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK
Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

media accreditation

Fill in the form to request accreditation