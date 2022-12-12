Discover our dedicated VIP package and get ready to join the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic

If you want to tailor your Palm Beach Cavallino Classic experience, look no further than our exclusive VIP package. With it, you will be able to join the 32nd edition of the beloved Concorso d’Eleganza (from Jan 26 to Jan 29) with the following benefits:

access to preferred viewing areas during the Concorso and Awards Ceremony

access to the special VIP Hospitality Lounge on the Ocean Lawn, serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and drinks throughout the day

invitation to the Gala Dinner on Saturday night.

To present one or more cars, please select the “car entry” field after selecting the VIP ticket.

If you want to support us even more, make sure to check out our Patron package.

This year’s Cavallino Classic will also celebrate the centenary of the world’s most iconic race ever – the 24 Hours of Le Mans!

Download our brochure for more info on the event!