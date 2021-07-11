Modena, 4 July 2021. This was a spectacular debut, with the response from collectors far exceeding expectations.
The brand new Concorso di Modena, organized by Cavallino in the year that sees it staging the 30th Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, was created as a tribute to the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari. The event succeeded in bringing together, in a single place, some extraordinary Ferraris and collectors from as many as four continents.
Created by Cavallino magazine in 1992, the Cavallino Classic is a Concorso d’Eleganza held each year in Palm Beach, Florida. It is the world’s most important event dedicated to vintage Ferraris, and one of the leading concourses of elegance worldwide. Each year, its winner participates in a “super competition” called the Peninsula Classic Best of the Best. The 2020 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic winner actually won this prize.
At the end of 2020, Canossa Events, a leader in the field of automotive events, which was established in the heart of Motor Valley and now has offices in Europe, North America and the Middle East, acquired full control of Cavallino Inc.
The Concorso di Modena was originally conceived as a “one-off” event to be held during the Motor Valley Fest, of which it was certainly a highlight. However, Canossa Events has already found itself “forced” to promise to organize a second one in 2022.
Indeed, all the collectors in attendance, as well as many of those who could not be present, have called for this world-unique project to continue, so that they might have a chance relive the magic and emotion of last weekend.
“This is a dream come true”, said Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO di Canossa Events. “Following the takeover of Cavallino, I started thinking about holding a special event in Modena, the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari and the capital of Italian motorsport. That dream has now materialized in the form of a Concorso di Eleganza that is innovative and extraordinary, but at the same time intimate and welcoming — an event full of passion for Ferrari, with exceptional cars and wonderful people. Huge thanks to the collectors who took part, to the great chef Massimo Bottura, and also to the Mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli and the President of the Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, for their support.”
Canossa Events has made several announcements that underline its intention to internationalize the Cavallino Classic. There are plans for a special event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this December, just ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, and for a repeat, in 2022, of the Modena event.
The traditional Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, the biggest classic car event of the winter season, is obviously confirmed, and is scheduled to take place on 20-23 January, 2022. In this case, too, several new features are expected to be announced in the coming months.
The Concorso di Modena has shown that Canossa Events is a naturally innovative company, capable of creating completely new formats and reinventing the rules of the game to obtain extraordinary events.
Unlike the other main concourses, the Modena event was specifically designed to offer collectors three days of relaxation, excellent food and wine, intimacy and friendship, but also some more dynamic activities to keep things lively. Furthermore, it was decided to keep part of the event open to the numerous fans, and to give the participants the chance to enjoy the enthusiasm of the crowds.
The Concorso was held at Casa Maria Luigia, top chef Massimo Bottura’s splendid “house” immersed in a majestic park on the outskirts of Modena. On the Friday and Saturday evenings, the world-leading chef delighted all the guests with two unforgettable menus.
Crowds of people turned out for the parade, which saw the cars, ably escorted by Modena’s Police outriders, heading in convoy for the city center. They passed the iconic places where the young Enzo Ferrari discovered his passion for cars, and later took his first steps both as director of the racing team he had founded and as a car manufacturer.
The event was also attended by John Barnes, founder and now Honorary President of Cavallino and Cavallino Classic, who was thrilled to see how his “creations” are developing internationally under the new ownership. The mayors of Modena and Maranello, respectively, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli and Luigi Zironi, were also present, delighted to be representing these two cities, both closely linked to the life of Enzo Ferrari and the history of the Ferrari brand.
Massimo Bottura repeatedly thanked Luigi Orlandini for choosing Casa Maria Luigia to “host” this display of classic Ferraris, which was a real first for Italy.
There were 31 cars present in all, from private collections all over the world. It is worth pointing out that most of them were restored in the city or province of Modena by specialized craftsmen who are, still today, the embodiment of Italian technical expertise and a living expression of how a genuine passion for cars can produce true miracles. The cars present included many that, thanks to prestigious victories or illustrious owners, have helped to write the history, sporting and otherwise, of Ferrari.
As per tradition at the Cavallino Classic, two separate Best of Show prizes were awarded, one for the road car category and the other for the best competition car.
Scuderia Ferrari Cup (Best of Show Competition Ferrari) Top prize in the Competition Class went to the 1951 Ferrari 340 America, equipped with Barchetta bodywork by Carrozzeria Touring Milano, chassis number 004/0116, that competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951 (driven Louis Dreyfus and Louis Chiron) and again in 1952 (Louis Dreyfus and René Dreyfus). It spent a number of years, from 1964 to 1973, in Frenchman Pierre Bardinon’s collection.
Gran Turismo Ferrari Cup (Best of Show GT Ferrari) The GT Class winner was the 1954 Ferrari 250 Europa, chassis number 0303, dressed in a Pinin Farina Coupé body, that was exhibited at the Brussels Motor Show of 1954. The car, wearing a distinctive combination of Arctic Green over Green interiors, was originally sold in Ascoli Piceno in March 1954. In the same year, its first owner, a Mr. Giuseppe Bianchi, entered it in the Venice Rally where it came fourth overall.
The brand new Concorso di Modena, organized by Cavallino in the year that sees it staging the 30th Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, was created as a tribute to the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari. The event succeeded in bringing together, in a single place, some extraordinary Ferraris and collectors from as many as four continents.
Created by Cavallino magazine in 1992, the Cavallino Classic is a Concorso d’Eleganza held each year in Palm Beach, Florida. It is the world’s most important event dedicated to vintage Ferraris, and one of the leading concourses of elegance worldwide. Each year, its winner participates in a “super competition” called the Peninsula Classic Best of the Best. The 2020 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic winner actually won this prize.
At the end of 2020, Canossa Events, a leader in the field of automotive events, which was established in the heart of Motor Valley and now has offices in Europe, North America and the Middle East, acquired full control of Cavallino Inc.
The Concorso di Modena was originally conceived as a “one-off” event to be held during the Motor Valley Fest, of which it was certainly a highlight. However, Canossa Events has already found itself “forced” to promise to organize a second one in 2022.
Indeed, all the collectors in attendance, as well as many of those who could not be present, have called for this world-unique project to continue, so that they might have a chance relive the magic and emotion of last weekend.
“This is a dream come true”, said Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO di Canossa Events. “Following the takeover of Cavallino, I started thinking about holding a special event in Modena, the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari and the capital of Italian motorsport. That dream has now materialized in the form of a Concorso di Eleganza that is innovative and extraordinary, but at the same time intimate and welcoming — an event full of passion for Ferrari, with exceptional cars and wonderful people. Huge thanks to the collectors who took part, to the great chef Massimo Bottura, and also to the Mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli and the President of the Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, for their support.”
Canossa Events has made several announcements that underline its intention to internationalize the Cavallino Classic. There are plans for a special event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this December, just ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, and for a repeat, in 2022, of the Modena event.
The traditional Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, the biggest classic car event of the winter season, is obviously confirmed, and is scheduled to take place on 20-23 January, 2022. In this case, too, several new features are expected to be announced in the coming months.
The Concorso di Modena has shown that Canossa Events is a naturally innovative company, capable of creating completely new formats and reinventing the rules of the game to obtain extraordinary events.
Unlike the other main concourses, the Modena event was specifically designed to offer collectors three days of relaxation, excellent food and wine, intimacy and friendship, but also some more dynamic activities to keep things lively. Furthermore, it was decided to keep part of the event open to the numerous fans, and to give the participants the chance to enjoy the enthusiasm of the crowds.
The Concorso was held at Casa Maria Luigia, top chef Massimo Bottura’s splendid “house” immersed in a majestic park on the outskirts of Modena. On the Friday and Saturday evenings, the world-leading chef delighted all the guests with two unforgettable menus.
Crowds of people turned out for the parade, which saw the cars, ably escorted by Modena’s Police outriders, heading in convoy for the city center. They passed the iconic places where the young Enzo Ferrari discovered his passion for cars, and later took his first steps both as director of the racing team he had founded and as a car manufacturer.
The event was also attended by John Barnes, founder and now Honorary President of Cavallino and Cavallino Classic, who was thrilled to see how his “creations” are developing internationally under the new ownership. The mayors of Modena and Maranello, respectively, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli and Luigi Zironi, were also present, delighted to be representing these two cities, both closely linked to the life of Enzo Ferrari and the history of the Ferrari brand.
Massimo Bottura repeatedly thanked Luigi Orlandini for choosing Casa Maria Luigia to “host” this display of classic Ferraris, which was a real first for Italy.
There were 31 cars present in all, from private collections all over the world. It is worth pointing out that most of them were restored in the city or province of Modena by specialized craftsmen who are, still today, the embodiment of Italian technical expertise and a living expression of how a genuine passion for cars can produce true miracles. The cars present included many that, thanks to prestigious victories or illustrious owners, have helped to write the history, sporting and otherwise, of Ferrari.
As per tradition at the Cavallino Classic, two separate Best of Show prizes were awarded, one for the road car category and the other for the best competition car.
Scuderia Ferrari Cup (Best of Show Competition Ferrari) Top prize in the Competition Class went to the 1951 Ferrari 340 America, equipped with Barchetta bodywork by Carrozzeria Touring Milano, chassis number 004/0116, that competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951 (driven Louis Dreyfus and Louis Chiron) and again in 1952 (Louis Dreyfus and René Dreyfus). It spent a number of years, from 1964 to 1973, in Frenchman Pierre Bardinon’s collection.
Gran Turismo Ferrari Cup (Best of Show GT Ferrari) The GT Class winner was the 1954 Ferrari 250 Europa, chassis number 0303, dressed in a Pinin Farina Coupé body, that was exhibited at the Brussels Motor Show of 1954. The car, wearing a distinctive combination of Arctic Green over Green interiors, was originally sold in Ascoli Piceno in March 1954. In the same year, its first owner, a Mr. Giuseppe Bianchi, entered it in the Venice Rally where it came fourth overall.
Finally, two special prizes were awarded, one to a car chosen by Massimo Bottura and the other to Luigi Orlandini’s pick.
Massimo Bottura assigned his award to the car whose history most impressed him: the 1951 Ferrari 340 America S/N 004/0116.
Luigi Orlandini, Chairman of Cavallino and of Canossa Events, instead chose a 1963 Ferrari 275P S/N 0816 for its incredible sporting history; it is the only Ferrari car to have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice.
As with all Canossa Events, the environment was an important consideration for the organizers of the Concorso di Modena. Indeed, the trophies were made from wood recovered from the millions of trees felled by the “Vaia” storm that devastated the Dolomites in 2018. During the gala evening, a charity auction was held to support sporting projects of the Panathlon Club of Modena.
See the video of the event below, and see photos of the event courtesy of Canossa here.
Massimo Bottura assigned his award to the car whose history most impressed him: the 1951 Ferrari 340 America S/N 004/0116.
Luigi Orlandini, Chairman of Cavallino and of Canossa Events, instead chose a 1963 Ferrari 275P S/N 0816 for its incredible sporting history; it is the only Ferrari car to have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice.
As with all Canossa Events, the environment was an important consideration for the organizers of the Concorso di Modena. Indeed, the trophies were made from wood recovered from the millions of trees felled by the “Vaia” storm that devastated the Dolomites in 2018. During the gala evening, a charity auction was held to support sporting projects of the Panathlon Club of Modena.
See the video of the event below, and see photos of the event courtesy of Canossa here.