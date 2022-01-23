Classic & Sports Sunday concludes the Cavallino Classic experience

The awe-inspiring context of Mar-a-Lago, the historic mansion built from 1924 to 1927, was the seamless place for hosting the Classic & Sports Sunday event, which concluded the 31st edition of the greatest Concorso d’Eleganza dedicated to all Ferrari collectors and enthusiasts.

The day at Classic and Sports Sunday started with the presentation on the lawn of the many wonderful classic cars and Italian sports cars from the so-called Motor Valley, the Italian “land of speed”.

The guests voted for the Peoples’ Choice Award, which has been given to Kevin J. Caulfield for its 1951 Ferrari 212 Export s/n 0108 E.