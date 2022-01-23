Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Classic & Sports Sunday concludes the Cavallino Classic experience

In the enchanting setting of Mar-a-Lago, the perfect Sunday entirely dedicated to vintage cars, fine food, Italianity and solidarity.
Cavallino Classic 31, Classic & Sport Sunday, 2022

The awe-inspiring context of Mar-a-Lago, the historic mansion built from 1924 to 1927, was the seamless place for hosting the Classic & Sports Sunday event, which concluded the 31st edition of the greatest Concorso d’Eleganza dedicated to all Ferrari collectors and enthusiasts.

The day at Classic and Sports Sunday started with the presentation on the lawn of the many wonderful classic cars and Italian sports cars from the so-called Motor Valley, the Italian “land of speed”.
The guests voted for the Peoples’ Choice Award, which has been given to Kevin J. Caulfield for its 1951 Ferrari 212 Export s/n 0108 E.

Cavallino Classic 31, Classic & Sport Sunday, 2022
Cavallino Classic 31, Classic & Sport Sunday, 2022

 

The day concluded with the much-anticipated Gala dinner with a totally new format, this year hosted by chef William, grandson of Enzo Ferrari’s personal cook, who came from Modena in honor of this special occasion. During the dinner, participants enjoyed traditional hand-made tortellini and other delicacies from Emilia-Romagna Region, the land of Motor Valley.

