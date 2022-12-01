Celebrate 100 years of Le Mans at the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic

Enjoy the warm Florida winter as you marvel at the sight of all the carefully selected Ferraris all lined up on the lawns of The Breakers, Palm Beach.

This year’s Cavallino Classic’s Concorso d’Eleganza will also host the centenary of the world’s most iconic race ever – the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For the occasion, 24 Ferraris which once took part in the race will be displayed in a dedicated line-up at The Breakers, giving you one more reason not to miss this fabulous 32ndedition.

here and discover all the available packages to make your experience tailor-made. Get your ticketand discover all the available packages to make your experience tailor-made.

brochure for more info on the event! Make sure to download ourfor more info on the event!

By buying a ticket you will also support our charitable initiatives to help young people to seize their opportunities in life!