Celebrate 100 years of Le Mans at the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic

One of the most beloved Concorso d'Eleganza awaits you in Palm Beach on January 26-29th
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, 24 Hours Le Mans, Canossa
Secure your spot at Cavallino Classic!
Don’t miss the opportunity to display your car on the beautiful lawns of The Breakers.
Enjoy the warm Florida winter as you marvel at the sight of all the carefully selected Ferraris all lined up on the lawns of The Breakers, Palm Beach.
 
This year’s Cavallino Classic’s Concorso d’Eleganza will also host the centenary of the world’s most iconic race ever – the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For the occasion, 24 Ferraris which once took part in the race will be displayed in a dedicated line-up at The Breakers, giving you one more reason not to miss this fabulous 32ndedition.
 
Get your ticket here and discover all the available packages to make your experience tailor-made. 
 
Make sure to download our brochure for more info on the event!
 
By buying a ticket you will also support our charitable initiatives to help young people to seize their opportunities in life!
 
For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, 24 Hours Les Mans, 2022

