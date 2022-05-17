Cavallino Classic Modena 2022 is Just Around the Corner

SUNDAY, MAY 29
The three-day event will kick off with the parade in the heart of Modena, with the participating cars driving through the city center during the Motor Valley Fest, the great open-air festival dedicated to the Land of Speed of the Region Emilia-Romagna.
On this occasion, wonderful Ferraris from different eras will proudly sit between world heritage sites – the Cathedral of Modena and its Ghirlandina Tower, Piazza Roma and Piazza Grande – and will drive through some of Italians most ancient streets, such as Via Emilia.
From there the cars will drive to Casa Maria Luigia, the restaurant and Country House of the famous chef Massimo Bottura, patron of the three-Michelin-star restaurant Osteria Francescana, for a special dinner in the field.
MONDAY, MAY 30
On Monday at 10am the Concorso d’Eleganza will finally start: the cars will be exhibited and judged in the intimate setting of Casa Maria Luigia, where owners will enjoy all day long the exquisite hospitality and the relaxing amenities of Massimo and Lara Bottura’s Country House.
The beautiful Ferraris, carefully selected, will be judged under the guidelines established by the International Advisory Council for Preservation of the Ferrari Automobile (IAC/PFA).
The awards will be presented during the Monday evening Gala Dinner. This unique occasion will feature the dining experience Osteria Francescana at Casa Maria Luigia, with a tasting menu presenting signature dishes from the three-Michelin-star Massimo Bottura’s restaurant.
TUESDAY, MAY 31
On Tuesday the owners will have the opportunity to enjoy a scenic drive through the gracious hills nearby Modena and Reggio Emilia on board of their Ferraris, to reach Casa Canossa. The historic liberty villa, meticulously renovated, is Canossa’s headquarter, nestled among rolling green hills in the heart of Italy’s Motor Valley.
For questions or to register, please email us at cavallinoclassic@canossa.com.