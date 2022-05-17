Cavallino Classic Modena 2022 is Just Around the Corner

SUNDAY, MAY 29

The three-day event will kick off with the parade in the heart of Modena, with the participating cars driving through the city center during the Motor Valley Fest, the great open-air festival dedicated to the Land of Speed of the Region Emilia-Romagna.

On this occasion, wonderful Ferraris from different eras will proudly sit between world heritage sites – the Cathedral of Modena and its Ghirlandina Tower, Piazza Roma and Piazza Grande – and will drive through some of Italians most ancient streets, such as Via Emilia.

From there the cars will drive to Casa Maria Luigia, the restaurant and Country House of the famous chef Massimo Bottura, patron of the three-Michelin-star restaurant Osteria Francescana, for a special dinner in the field.