Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, January 26-29, 2023

We are delighted to announce the main features of the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic “Concorso d’Eleganza”, taking place in Palm Beach, FL on January 28th, 2023.

The main class will be dedicated to the world’s most iconic race: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The beautiful lawns of The Breakers will host 24 carefully selected Ferraris that raced in Le Mans.

It will be an unmissable celebration of two icons of motor racing: Ferrari and Le Mans.

Since 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans has acquired iconic status by inspiring automotive excellence throughout the world. The monument of world motorsport, a jewel in the famous triple crown, has built a legacy year after year. The foundations were laid in 1923. At that first race, it was considered a feat to cross the finish line, and yet, one hundred years later, the primary goal remains the same.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “Ferrari is one of the world’s most iconic car makes and its return to Le Mans for the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours is an occasion for celebration. The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is widely known as a premier Ferrari event and we are honoured to be part of the concours. Many thanks to Luigi Orlandini and the Cavallino Classic organisation for training the spotlight on the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary.”

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Cavallino and Canossa: “Ferrari has been a major protagonist in Le Mans for decades and we felt the need to celebrate this incredible milestone with a great lineup of Ferraris that made the history of the world’s most celebrated race. In 2022 we celebrated the 75th anniversary of Ferrari with a special lineup of cars representing each year of the history of the marque, now we want to pay homage to another icon of motor racing: the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.

Cavallino Classic will also celebrate a few more anniversaries: 70 years of the 250 MM, 340MM, 625 TF and the 735 Sport and 60 years of the 330 MM, 330 LMB and the 250 P.

With 150 cars adorning the beautiful lawns of The Breakers, the magnificent resort by the sea in sunny Florida, Cavallino Classic is the world’s largest Ferrari-only event, and one of the largest car events of the winter season.

Owners of eligible cars are invited to contact the organization at classic@cavallino.com to present their car to the selection committee.

Ticket sales will open on November 1st.

Follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts for the latest news on Palm Beach Cavallino Classic.