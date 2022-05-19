Cavallino Classic Modena 2022

Modena (I) – 16/May/2022.

Cavallino Classic Modena, riding high following the huge success of last year’s event, is back on 29-31 May for its second edition.

The Italian version of the Palm Beach (Florida-USA) Cavallino Classic, long considered the world’s top Concorso d’Eleganza devoted to classic Ferraris, was created in 2021 by Luigi Orlandini, President and CEO of Canossa Events, which in 2020 took over as organizer of the Cavallino Classic. The idea behind the Italian version was to celebrate Modena, where Enzo Ferrari was born and built his cars. It was originally envisaged that the 2021 Concours would be a one-off, but it was so successful that the participants pushed for it to be repeated.

The cars will be shown at the same venue as last year: the grounds of Casa Maria Luigia, home of chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara, who are key figures on the Modenese culinary scene. With its colorful, beautifully scented gardens, Casa Maria Luigia, situated just a few kilometers from downtown Modena, provides the perfect setting.

Like last year, only a small number of cars will be participating, picked for their historic significance and beauty. They are, indeed, some of the most important Ferraris ever built.

There will, of course, be some 250 and 275 series cars in attendance, representing Ferrari production of the 1960s. They include the 1959 250 Interim (chassis #1461 GT) that, after being sold by Luigi Chinetti in the USA, competed, in 1959, in the 24 Hours of Le Mans; driven by André Pilette and George Arents, it finished fourth overall and second in the GT 3.0 class. It was then entered in the same year’s Tour de France and subsequently, from 1962, in various races in the United States and in Nassau.

Among the more recent classics, the competition Ferrari Berlinetta, a model increasingly sought after by collectors, will be well represented by a F360 Challenge (1999, chassis #127264), a F430 GT (2007, chassis #2442), and a F430 GT3 (2008, chassis #159322-SC21).

The show will include an extremely rare 2001 specimen of the 550 Maranello WSR “World Speed Record”. The car in question (chassis #122194) is one of a series of just 33 built to celebrate the world speed record set by a specially prepared 550 Maranello on 12 October, 1998.

Exceptionally, the show will also include, outside the competition, a Fiat Nuova Campagnola (chassis #1107A 0014838). For at least three decades, this vehicle, as part of the internal fire-fighting team, was a fixture in the background of all photographs taken at the Fiorano circuit, and even though it was not built by Ferrari, it has rightfully been invited to participate in recognition of its service.

The parade will take place on Sunday, 29 May, with the cars setting out from Casa Maria Luigia at 16:45 and heading for the center of Modena. On the Monday, divided into 6 classes, they will be evaluated by three groups of judges led by Chief Judge Emiliano Torkar. On the Tuesday, again leaving from Casa Maria Luigia, the cars will be taken for a drive through the Emilian Apennines, before going to Casa Canossa, the headquarters of Canossa Events, in Quattro Castella (Reggio Emilia).

“Cavallino Classic Modena 2021 was an extraordinary event, which was meant to be a one-off” explains Luigi Orlandini, President and CEO of Canossa Events. “But all those who took part, as well as many collector friends who couldn’t be there due to the travel restrictions in force last year, made me promise that it would be repeated. And promises are made to be kept.”

This year, Canossa has undertaken to support relief efforts in favor of people hit by the crisis in Ukraine. In the hope that this dramatic situation will soon be resolved, all the proceeds from the Cavallino Classic Modenawill be used to support those most badly affected by the conflict.