Cavallino Classic Modena 2022

Modena (I) , May 31, 2022

The curtain has just fallen on the second edition of the Cavallino Classic Modena, an event packed with splendid Ferraris and fantastic food, all perfectly set off by a beautiful location.

Casa Maria Luigia, the lovely home of chef Massimo Bottura, provided the perfect venue for the Modena show. This year’s guests were shown 31 classic Ferraris, including the 24 competing in the concours. Ranging from a 1950 Ferrari 166 MM to a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO, these cars spanned sixty years.

These were six decades in which technology, and the world generally, changed almost beyond recognition, as indeed did the lines and technology of Ferrari cars.

Seeing them all lined up together, however, it was immediately clear that this remarkable evolution of tastes and technical requirements in no way diminished or altered the brand’s unique concept of beauty.

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Cavallino, was delighted with the event: “I am absolutely thrilled to be back here, one year on. After all, the first Cavallino Modena was conceived as a celebration of the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, as well as a welcome return to a semblance of normality after the pandemic, and it was meant to be a one-off. But Cavallino Modena 2021 was such a resounding success that that I was “forced” to think again. We were flooded with requests from participants and, in the end, I had to agree to organize another and promise that this event would become a regular fixture for Ferrari enthusiasts. Being hosted by one of the world’s top chefs was a real plus, as the event became a kind of full immersion in Modenese tradition: “slow food” and fast cars. I would particularly like to thank our hostess, Lara Bottura, for letting us use her lawns. They were perfect for showing our cars.

The fact that the judges, led by Emiliano Torkar, struggled to decide on the winning cars shows that the level of the Ferraris exhibited was, overall, extremely high. My special thanks go to our “traveling companions” RM Sotheby’s, to Cantine Ferrari Trento, which provided the fizz, and to Blackfin for the sunglasses, specially designed for this event, which they gifted to the participants”.

The crowds were out in full for the parade on the Sunday afternoon, when the cars, escorted by Modena local police outriders, made their way, in convoy, to the city center, their route taking in the iconic places that had seen the young Enzo Ferrari discovering his passion for cars and, later, taking his first steps both as Director of his beloved Scuderia Ferrari, and as a car manufacturer.

As always at Cavallino Classic events, Best of Show prizes were awarded in two classes: GT Ferraris and competition cars.