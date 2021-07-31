Here’s what we have for you in 244:
Tre Poste – 3 seats, 2 historians, 1 fabulous car – the groundbreaking 1966 Pininfarina 3 seat, rear engined, pioneering supercar. One of the most exotic of Ferraris, s/n 8971 has finished its restoration and is presented here in all its glory. Two different reports: Part 1 by Michael T. Lynch and Part 2 by Alan Boe. With salon color and historical images. The last word on this Pininfarina epic.
Concorso di Modena – Cavallino returns to its ancestral home, Modena, for a Concorso like no other – Exotic Ferraris, excellent friends, extensive families, expert judges, a country villa and fabulous cuisine. All brought to you by your new friends at Canossa Events.
Auto Da Corsa Storica –
1000 Miglia is back. Report & results from Marcel Massini. Goodwood is back, the Festival of Speed. Report & results from Keith Bluemel. Images galore.
Notizie – Amelia Island is back, featuring the 275s. Report & results from your staff. Petersen Museum is back, with Supercar & Pininfarina Exhibits. Report by Rex McAfee. London Concours is back. Entrants & results from Keith Bluemel. Images abundant.
Moderno – A technical look at the 488 GT Modificata. By the man who knows what he’s talking about, Natan Tazelaar, a Judge for the International Engine of the Year Awards.
Moderno – Ferrari Tributo is back. Report & results from Sven Girgensohn & Michael
Benner.
Corse GT – GT races to date. Charts of results from Keith Bluemel.
Corse GP – The season continues. Reports from Keith Bluemel.
Mercato – The latest auction results; market is holding.
Guida – The latest price evaluations. The Guide is available only in Cavallino magazine and has listings for over 329 individual Ferrari models, with Years Made, Engine Type, Chassis Range, Model Type (Sport, GT, Production, Speciale), Low End/High End Price Estimate, and Arrows indicating Up or Down Movement. To view it on a regular basis, you must subscribe. Or you can also purchase the August 1 issue.