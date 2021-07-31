Here’s what we have for you in 244:

Tre Poste – 3 seats, 2 historians, 1 fabulous car – the groundbreaking 1966 Pininfarina 3 seat, rear engined, pioneering supercar. One of the most exotic of Ferraris, s/n 8971 has finished its restoration and is presented here in all its glory. Two different reports: Part 1 by Michael T. Lynch and Part 2 by Alan Boe. With salon color and historical images. The last word on this Pininfarina epic.

Concorso di Modena – Cavallino returns to its ancestral home, Modena, for a Concorso like no other – Exotic Ferraris, excellent friends, extensive families, expert judges, a country villa and fabulous cuisine. All brought to you by your new friends at Canossa Events.

Auto Da Corsa Storica –

1000 Miglia is back. Report & results from Marcel Massini. Goodwood is back, the Festival of Speed. Report & results from Keith Bluemel. Images galore.