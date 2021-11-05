Blown Away! The Complexity of a Fine Ferrari Model by Amalgam

Trying to deliver the feeling for the complexity of the large scale models made by Amalgam Collection is challenging. Statistics like “over 2000 parts” and “around 5000 hours to develop the model” are indeed true and impressive, but they fall short of stirring a visceral feeling of what goes into building these extraordinary pieces of fine model art.

So, inspired by the work of photo artist Fabian Oefner, the team at Amalgam set about creating a composite photograph that would deliver the desired impact directly and powerfully.

Complex as it is, this amazing image does not include all the parts that make up Amalgam’s 1:8 scale Ferrari 250 GTO; this is only around 840 pieces of the total number of 2,132 parts required to build up each model.

Amalgam’s work extends upwards in size and value, even from the crazy heights of obsession and artistry exhibited in the Ferrari 250 GTO at 1:8 scale. Indeed, four foot long 1:4 scale models (of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance) are currently under construction in the UK workshops of Amalgam, each one retailing at around $32,000. On the other hand, if you desire something smaller but equally perfect, and unequivocally the best that money can buy, Amalgam’s benchmark models at 1:18 are available at around $800 USD each.