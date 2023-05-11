May 11, 2023: Palm Beach Cavallino Classic (Florida, USA), recognized as the world’s leading Concours devoted to classic Ferraris, is about to pay tribute, for the third year running, to the town where Enzo Ferrari’s great adventure, built on talent and passion, first began. The place where the cars will be exhibited and evaluated by an international jury including twenty American judges also has symbolic significance. The choice of Casa Maria Luigia, the home in the countryside of chef Massimo Bottura, is a reminder that excellent Modenese cuisine has always been part of the story of the Prancing Horse brand.

The cars will be judged under the guidelines of the International Advisory Council for Preservation of the Ferrari Automobile (IAC/PFA).

In Their Words

“Cavallino Classic Modena has been conceived in 2021 by Cavallino, which has been holding its own annual Concorso d’Eleganza for classic Ferraris for 32 years, always with rigor and passion, as a way to honor Enzo Ferrari’s hometown,” says Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Cavallino and Canossa Events. “Now in its third year, the Italian edition of the event is fast becoming a tradition in its own right, which can be taken as a sign of Ferrari’s boundless passion for cars.”

“What we do in the kitchen is the same as what Ferrari does when it builds its cars. We take the very best of the past, consider it critically, but never in a nostalgic way, and then bring it into the future.” Massimo Bottura

Participants

As always, the cars taking part are carefully selected for their historical importance and conformity. Numbering 32, instead of the 25 initially envisaged, they are divided into three classes: Twelve Cylinder Classics; Modern and Contemporary Twelve Cylinders; Competition Models.

Although it is hard to pick out single cars, one notable participant is the 1951 212 Export Coupé Vignale, chassis #0080E, which was presented at the Carrozzeria Vignale stand at the Turin Motor Show in April 1951, before being delivered to its first owner, Prince Vittorio Massimo. At the end of 2007, as part of a full restoration, it was returned to its original black bodywork with green roof. After receiving Ferrari Classiche certification, in 2010 it won its class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

An equally interesting participant is 1956 500 TR Sport Scaglietti, chassis #0610 MDTR. Its first owner was gentleman driver Gaetano Starrabba of Palermo, who drove it in the Giro di Sicilia, the Supercortemaggiore Grand Prix at Monza, and the Pescara Grand Prix. After a serious accident in 1958, it was rebodied, still in Modena, albeit with clear modifications compared with its original configuration.

One highly topical entrant, given Ferrari’s return, this year, to the World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar category, is the 1972 312 P, chassis #0886, the official works car that, driven by Ronnie Peterson and Tim Schenken, won the Buenos Aires 1000 km and the 6 Hours of Nürburgring.

The 250 Series 12 cylinders in attendance will include 1957 LWB Berlinetta Tour de France, chassis #0677, 1958 250 California, chassis #1057GT, 1962 250 Berlinetta SWB, chassis #3169, and 1964 250 GT Lusso, chassis #5735.

Another 12-cylinder taking part will be 1959 410 Superamerica Coupé Pininfarina, chassis #1305GT, arriving from the USA.

Program

Friday 12/5: The cars arrive at Casa Maria Luigia, where the entrants will be welcomed with an inaugural dinner in the garden of the villa.

The cars arrive at Casa Maria Luigia, where the entrants will be welcomed with an inaugural dinner in the garden of the villa. Saturday 13/5: Morning : the 32 cars, lined up in the grounds of Casa Maria Luigia, will be inspected by the judges. Entrance by invitation only.

Afternoon: the cars will leave Casa Maria Luigia at 4.45pm, parade through the centre of Modena, and stop in Piazza Roma at 5pm.

Evening : the prize winners and Best of Show winners will be announced at the gala dinner prepared by Massimo Bottura with some of the most iconic dishes of the Osteria Francescana.