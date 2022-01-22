The Opening Ceremony of Cavallino Classic Concorso d’Eleganza

The Front Lawn of The Breakers this morning hosted the Opening Ceremony of Cavallino31.

For this special occasion Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Canossa and Cavallino, was joined by H.E. Cristiano Musillo, the Consul General of Italy in Miami, for the cutting of the ribbon.

The Consul, along with the special guest Duccio Lopresto, Director of Business Development of RM Sotheby’s, took pleasure in this unique celebration of Italian excellency in the United States.

The Consul commented the Cavallino experience as follows: “We are here to celebrate the extraordinary bond that exists between Italy and the United States, and this is the perfect venue. Italy is known all over the world for its 4 Fs: Food, Fashion, Furniture and Ferrari. And of course, Ferrari stands for beauty, perfection, and innovation, the quintessential of Made in Italy. It’s a pleasure to share with you these values and principles and to enjoy this fantastic atmosphere with you”.