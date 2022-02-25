Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Magazine
buy tickets
advertising
subscribe
subscribe

The new Canossa App is available: download it right now!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
return to the archive
Our world at your fingertips
Canossa App, Canossa Events, App, 2022

We are pleased to announce that the Canossa App is now available on Apple Store and Google Play Store.

In the last months we have been working hard on the release of our App, dedicated to Canossa’s exclusive experiences and events all over the world.

We sincerely hope that this further step will enable all our friends and customers to live an ever-more immersive and engaging journey into the Canossa universe.

To download the App, please visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The new Canossa App is the place to explore our latest and future events, discover extraordinary road-trips and interesting news on the driving events’ world and get much more information. Moreover, customers and friends will be able to take a look to selected pictures, create personal profiles and update their cars in the personal garage.

Fasten your seat belt and get on board to enter the world of tours and experiences signed by Canossa Events!

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Linkedin

Recent posts

Sign up for our Newsletter

cavallino classic
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
store
magazine
Facebook Instagram
© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Owned and operated by

Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

Owned and operated by

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK
Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

media accreditation

Fill in the form to request accreditation