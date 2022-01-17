January 16, 2022: This year’s Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, the 31st, is set to be even more extraordinary than ever. Always devoted to Ferrari classic cars, this show has, over the years, become a renowned Concorso d’Eleganza and, since the addition of a Tour Day and a Track Day, one of the world’s most important all-round events of its kind.

The 2022 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic will run from 20 to 23 January, with the Concorso d’Eleganza scheduled for Saturday 22 January. As always, this part of the event will take place on the lawns of The Breakers. In all, around 150 cars will be involved, some in a celebration of the 60th birthday of the 250 GTO, one of the most iconic models in automotive history, and others in a special class celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, which promises to offer an amazing overview of the entire history of Ferrari production.

Ferrari 75th Anniversary

In 2022, Ferrari Automobili, founded in 1947, turns 75. The Cavallino Classic will be celebrating its incredible story and milestone birthday through a special class comprising one car for each year of the company’s life. Promising to provide an extraordinary and unprecedented spectacle, the cars in this class will therefore range from a 1947 specimen to a sample of the 2022 production models, brought along by Ferrari Automobili, which has chosen to take part in the celebrations directly, without actually competing in the class. The final line-up includes 4-, 6-, 8- and 12-cylinder cars, some with aspirated and others with turbocharged engines, and featuring an incredible range of bodies, built by names like Bertone, Pininfarina, Scaglietti, Touring, Vignale, and Zagato.

Ferrari 250 GTO 60th Anniversary

Created in 1962, la 250 GTO is the most iconic classic Ferrari and the most coveted, dreamed of, and admired model in the entire world of classic car collecting. It is admired both for its esthetic beauty and for its mechanics, specifically its 3-liter V12 front-mounted engine, powered by 6 Weber carburetors. The GTO has competed and won everywhere, driven both by countless amateurs and also by some of the most outstanding professionals motor sport has known. In the sixties, it brought a remarkable three consecutive world titles “home” to Maranello: those of 1962, 1963 and 1964.

The 2022 Cavallino Classic will be the first of the “new era”, in other words the first following the acquisition of Cavallino Inc. by Canossa Events. Canossa, as well as the exceptional organizational expertise it is able to offer, has chosen to add some truly Italian touches to this year’s event. There will be a lot of Italy on the menu in the course of the 4 days, thanks to the brilliant idea of bringing along the grandson of Enzo Ferrari’s personal chef, who will leave his restaurant in Modena for a few days to prepare dishes typical of the Emilia Romagna region, particularly Enzo Ferrari’s favorite “Modenese” recipes. For example, the tortellini on the menu for the gala dinner, which will be brought over directly from Castelfranco Emilia, will be handmade by the famous “Sfogline” (specialist local pasta makers).

The event kicks off on Thursday 20 January with the Track Day at The Concours Club. This part of the event is open exclusively to the Concours participants and the theme will be the 30 years of the Ferrari Challenge. The Tour, on Friday 21 January, will see the participants setting off from Deerfield Beach and making their way back to Palm Beach, along route A1A, one of Florida’s most scenic, where the day’s festivities will culminate in aperitifs served on Ocean Lawn at The Breakers. On Sunday 23 January, at the famous Mar-a-Lago Club, the day will also be open to other Motor Valley car brands, whose collectors will join Ferrari enthusiasts for a day spent talking about their shared passion.

Photo Credit Michael Gregg