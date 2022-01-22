Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
The Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza: A Breathtaking Drive along the Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway!

A Tour to remember, driving and stopping by some of Florida's most iconic spots

On Friday the Tour d’Eleganza took the participating Ferraristi through one of the best scenic and historic coastal byways, A1A. During this drive, they experienced the true essence of “Passione Ferrari” while enjoying the panoramic views.

The tour began at The Royals Blues R&C, the only Relais & Chateaux hotel in Florida and one of the most sophisticated luxury hotels on Florida’s Gold Coast, with a gourmet lunch by the ocean in Deerfield Beach.

The convoy escorted by the police drove for about 3 hours, stopping along the way to enjoy some of the most iconic spots of the drive. In particular, they stopped at the Four Seasons Resort of Palm Beach, a five-star, timeless, charming and sophisticated hotel where they enjoyed a soft drink by the pool, and at the Sailfish Club of Florida in Palm Beach, a staple of Palm Beach’s history.

The destination of the tour was at The Breakers, where, after parking their Ferraris on the Brick Promenade, participants enjoyed a fabulous party under the stars by the Ocean Lawn.

In anticipation of tomorrow’s big day, with the Concorso d’Eleganza starting in the early morning, the evening at The Breakers was absolutely perfect.

