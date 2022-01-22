The convoy escorted by the police drove for about 3 hours, stopping along the way to enjoy some of the most iconic spots of the drive. In particular, they stopped at the Four Seasons Resort of Palm Beach, a five-star, timeless, charming and sophisticated hotel where they enjoyed a soft drink by the pool, and at the Sailfish Club of Florida in Palm Beach, a staple of Palm Beach’s history.



The destination of the tour was at The Breakers, where, after parking their Ferraris on the Brick Promenade, participants enjoyed a fabulous party under the stars by the Ocean Lawn.



In anticipation of tomorrow’s big day, with the Concorso d’Eleganza starting in the early morning, the evening at The Breakers was absolutely perfect.