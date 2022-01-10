The Cavallino Classic Concorso d’Eleganza on Saturday, January 22nd: The Complete Program

The 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza, the true core of Cavallino Classic, presents a renewed agenda, full of unmissable moments and exciting news. Choose your package – your Patron’s package, or your VIP or Spectator’s tickets to participate in the event, taking place Saturday January 22nd at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

The full agenda for the day:

The Concorso will start at 10am (9am for the Patrons) and will run until 4:30pm.

The VIP lounge on the Ocean Lawn will serve breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. The Patrons’ Lounge in the Mediterranean Courtyard will also serve a gourmet lunch.

The Awards ceremony will take place on the lawn at the Breakers at 3:30pm, and will include the People's Choice Award – a new award with the winner chosen by the Concorso spectators.

The Gala dinner will start at 7:00pm with a totally new format, hosted this year by chef William, grandson of Enzo Ferrari's personal cook, who will be coming specially from Modena. He will prepare hand-made tortellini and other traditional delicacies. The major Concorso awards will be presented during the Gala dinner.



Don’t miss this unique event, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, with a special lineup of 75 cars, one per year, representing the history of the Prancing Horse.