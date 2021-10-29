Sunday is Back! Classics Return to Palm Beach This January

For 20 years we have hosted this classic car show

To honor the beauty of classic automobiles.

Join us as a Participant or Guest at this 21st Classic & Sports Sunday,

in Palm Beach, Sunday, January 23, 2022,

on the grounds of the historic Mar-a-Lago.

• You vote for the 8 Major Awards, the Palm Beach Cups.

• International judges vote for Best in Class and Excellence in Class.

• Awards presented at the sumptuous brunch in the Ballroom.

This day is about appreciating fine automobiles

And meeting fellow owners and guests, to benefit our charities,

in beautiful, safe and secure surroundings.

Please join us: We are limited to 700 guests

and we want to make this the best one yet.

The C&SS Registration is available next week.

. For more information, please visit www.cavallinoclassic.com

If you need any other help or information, please contact us at