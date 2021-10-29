Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Sunday is Back! Classics Return to Palm Beach This January

120 vintage and classic sporting automobiles on the lawn. Pre-war and Post-war sporting automobiles to 1970, PLUS Italian sporting marques, all years.

For 20 years we have hosted this classic car show
To honor the beauty of classic automobiles.

Join us as a Participant or Guest at this 21st Classic & Sports Sunday,
in Palm Beach, Sunday, January 23, 2022,
on the grounds of the historic Mar-a-Lago.
 
• You vote for the 8 Major Awards, the Palm Beach Cups.
• International judges vote for Best in Class and Excellence in Class.
• Awards presented at the sumptuous brunch in the Ballroom.
 
This day is about appreciating fine automobiles
And meeting fellow owners and guests, to benefit our charities,
in beautiful, safe and secure surroundings.
 
Please join us: We are limited to 700 guests
and we want to make this the best one yet.
 
The C&SS Registration is available next week.
 
For more information, please visit www.cavallinoclassic.com.
 
If you need any other help or information, please contact us at
classic@cavallino.com or 800-306-6937, or overseas at 001-561-994-1345.

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA
