Good News! Registration is now open for the 31st Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, January 20-23, 2022!

All tickets and car registration are handled electronically. Click here to access our ticketing and registration website.

An overview of the ticket and package options can be downloaded here in PDF form . Please take a look as there have been a few changes from years past to allow greater flexibility for you, our guests! This website also has an overview of the agenda .

Important: To ensure adequate space for you, all tickets must be secured in advance. There will be no public ticket sales at the Concorso on Saturday. (You will be able to secure extra tickets on Thursday and Friday in the Cavallino Hospitality room at The Breakers.)

Your Comfort is Our Top Priority! Your visit to Cavallino 31 will be enjoyable & safe. We have retained a range of safety measures that are beyond current guidelines.

Much to Do: Please download the PDF brochure to see all the excellent events we have planned for you.

One Exciting Note: Patrons are given the option to enter multiple cars to all events for no extra fee. If you have more than one car you’d like to enter in the Track, Tour, Concorso and Mar-a-Lago, a Patron Package might be the right choice for you!

Hotels: We recommend The Breakers for Cavallino 31. Exceptional Benefits, Exceptional Hospitality, Private, Safe, Secure. Ask for special Cavallino rates!