Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Track Day at the Concours Club

Today owners took their Ferraris to the Concours Club to start the latest edition of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. The opening event this year was set in Miami’s brand-new and members-only automotive resort: the day was reserved for entrants to the Concorso and members of the Concours Club only. Participants enjoyed a thrilling day full of excitement, racing fun and challenge cars of various vintages in one of the most technologically advanced driving circuits in the world.
The pleasure of seeing Ferraris racing in this perfect setting and hearing the unmistakable roar of their engines speed up on the circuit was unequaled.
Other than the emotions lived on the track, guests enjoyed the impeccable services and luxury amenities of the resort and indulged in the exquisite cuisine of Verge, the restaurant curated by the club’s Culinary Director, Chef Brad Kilgore.
Tomorrow the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic’s program will continue with the much-awaited and special Tour d’Eleganza, with the Ferraris parading along the Ocean from Deerfield Beach to Palm Beach.
