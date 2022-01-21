Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Track Day at the Concours Club

Today owners took their Ferraris to the Concours Club to start the latest edition of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. The opening event this year was set in Miami’s brand-new and members-only automotive resort: the day was reserved for entrants to the Concorso and members of the Concours Club only. Participants enjoyed a thrilling day full of excitement, racing fun and challenge cars of various vintages in one of the most technologically advanced driving circuits in the world.

The pleasure of seeing Ferraris racing in this perfect setting and hearing the unmistakable roar of their engines speed up on the circuit was unequaled.