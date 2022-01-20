Palm Beach Cavallino Classic inaugurates its 31 st edition

Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is finally here!

The prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza dedicated to the best Ferraris in the world starts today with the Track Day at the Concours Club in Miami, followed by tomorrow’s Tour d’Eleganza and finally the Saturday’s Concorso d’Eleganza, concluding at Mar-a-Lago with the Classic & Sports Sunday.

For this special edition of Cavallino Classic, made even more unique by the special celebrations for Ferrari’s 75th Anniversary, the world-renowned design firm Pininfarina was invited to reimagine the iconic logo for Cavallino and to design the trophies for the Concorso.

Led by Pininfarina of America, the US subsidiary and design studio of Pininfarina, the restyling of the Cavallino logo embraces the grace of speed. The new design concept features a double monogram that highlights dynamism while staying elegant and classic. The two “C” shapes intersect to form a three-dimensional figure, creating an essential, elegant emblem that enriches the visual identity of the Cavallino brand through its declinations. The typeface that accompanies the monogram establishes an undistracting balance–a clean, sans serif extended to recall the digital world without compromising on the brand’s refined heritage.

The new Cavallino Classic trophy shape forms a dynamic, soaring vertical element that supports the reimagined logo. Each award features an ergonomic profile with sleek lines spanning from the base through the top, blending the concepts of functionality and artistry to define its silhouette. Mirrored on both the front and back of the shape, the sinuous lines create volumes that pay homage to the signature curvilinearity of classic cars. The trophy perches an additional metal top piece for “Best of” category winners, adding an additional layer of prominence to the accolade. Best of Show recipients are offered a special trophy hallmarked by a unique height and striking red color – a passionate, powerful hue.

“We are honored to support this classic car event through the redesign of the Cavallino logo and the awards” said Paolo Trevisan, VP of Design at Pininfarina of America – “our work is a tribute to the passionate car collectors and the beginning of a new friendship between Canossa and Pininfarina”.

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO at Canossa Events and Cavallino said: “Working with Pininfarina to reshape the Cavallino brand with the new logo and the new trophies has been an amazing experience. Cavallino has been celebrating the most famous Italian brand for decades, now the story continues with partners that are also exceptional Italian excellences.”