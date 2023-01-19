Experience the Track Day at The Concours Club on January, Thursday 26﻿

Do you like the thrill of speed?

Enjoy a spectacular track day at The Concours Club, the members-only, internationally-recognized automotive resort where your Ferrari will have the chance to unleash its raw power.

Indulge in top-tier hospitality while chasing the limits of speed on your car!

The event is open to all GT and racing Ferraris and for entrants to the Cavallino Concorso only.

Contact us for more information. for more information.

Download our brochure for more info on the event!

For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.