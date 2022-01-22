Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Concorso d’Eleganza: a daydream experience just came to a close!

The 31st edition of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic this year was an exceptional celebration of Italianity, a jubilation of Italian excellences made of wonderful cars, excellent food and delicacies, lifestyle moments and pure motorsport passion.

The exposition and presentation of the four-wheels jewels on The Breakers’ green field started in the morning and continued until the afternoon for enabling the Concorso Judges to determine the Best of Show winning car and assign the many trophies, designed this year for the special occasion by the world-renowned design firm Pininfarina.

This was the perfect context to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Ferrari household with the special lineup of 75 Ferraris, one per each year. The 75 iconic cars praised the Prancing Horse’s history through a unique display which has never been attempted before.

Participants and guests had the opportunity as well to admire exclusive 250 GTO car models, displayed to commemorate the 60th anniversary of this legendary model that marked the history of Ferrari itself.

The Best of Show for the category Overall Outstanding Ferrari Gran Turismo was attributed to the wonderful 1966 365 P Speciale s/n 8971 driven by Roberto & Jami Quirroz. The car also won the People’s Choice Award, a new award with the winner chosen by the Concorso spectators.

The Best of Show for the category Overall Outstanding Ferrari Competition went to Aaron Hsu’s unique 1964 250 GTO s/n 5573 GT.