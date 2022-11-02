Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023: ticket sales open!

Ticket sales open!

Secure your spot at the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, taking place on January 26th – 29th, 2023. Four days in sunny Florida to share the passion for the prancing horse: the Track Day, the Tour d’Eleganza, the Party Under the Stars, the Concorso d’Eleganza, the Gala Dinner and the Classic & Sports Sunday are the key moments of Cavallino Classic.

With 150 cars adorning the beautiful lawns of The Breakers, Cavallino Classic is the world’s largest Ferrari-only concours, and one of the biggest car events of the winter season.

Among those cars, the main class will be dedicated to the world’s most iconic race: the 24 Hours of Le Mans with 24 carefully selected Ferraris that once raced in Le Mans.

It will be an unmissable celebration of two icons of motor racing: Ferrari and Le Mans.

Since 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans has acquired iconic status by inspiring automotive excellence throughout the world. The monument of world motorsport, a jewel in the famous triple crown, has built a legacy year after year.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “Ferrari is one of the world’s most iconic car makers and its return to Le Mans for the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours is an occasion for celebration. The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is widely known as a premier Ferrari event and we are honoured to be part of the concours. Many thanks to Luigi Orlandini and the Cavallino Classic organisation for training the spotlight on the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary.”

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Cavallino and Canossa: “Ferrari has been a major protagonist in Le Mans for decades and we felt the need to celebrate this incredible milestone with a great lineup of Ferraris that made the history of the world’s most celebrated race. In 2022 we celebrated the 75th anniversary of Ferrari with a special lineup of cars representing each year of the history of the marque, now we want to pay homage to another icon of motor racing: the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.

Cavallino Classic will also celebrate a few more important anniversaries: 70 years of the 250 MM, 340MM, 625 TF and the 735 Sport and 60 years of the 330 America, 330 LMB and the 250 P.

Get your ticket here and discover all the available options to tailor your experience with us. By buying a ticket you will also support our charitable initiatives to help young people to seize their opportunities in life!

For more info, download the brochure.

Follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts for the latest news on Palm Beach Cavallino Classic.