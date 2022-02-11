Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2022 – The Final Figures of the 31st Edition

The 2022 edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic was attended, over the four days of the event, by more than 2,000 people .

This total includes the general admissions, VIP, Patrons and Owners, the accredited journalists and photographers, the judges and their partners, and the sponsors and their guests. Ticket sales were capped to assure everyone a good view of the cars.

A total of 25 cars took part in the Track Day at the Concours Club on the Thursday. These ranged from 1950s specimens to racing cars of various ages, modern LaFerraris, Monzas, and other iconic models.

The Tour d’Eleganza on the Friday involved 30 cars .

150 cars were selected for the Concorso , including the 75 th Anniversary lineup, and 147 were actually on the lawn of The Breakers.

Finally, 85 cars and six beautiful motorbikes showed up at Mar-a-Lago for the Classic & Sports Sunday.