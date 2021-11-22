Live the Best Palm Beach Cavallino Classic: A New Era is Beginning!

The Cavallino Classic this year emerges with a new design, while keeping with its traditional core philosophy. Deep passions, unique celebrations and moments to be remembered again and again are the key ingredients of this incredible Concorso d’Eleganza, always striving to reward its participants with unforgettable memories.

For the first time, the amazing venue of The Concours Club, Miami’s premier automotive resort, is the perfect setting of the Cavallino Classic Track Day, the opening event of the weekend. Entrance is exclusively reserved for the Cavallino Concorso and The Concours Club members and is open to all GT and racing Ferraris.

The new Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza starts at the Royal Blues of Deerfield Beach and will delight guests with an ccean-view lunch. Participants will then embark upon an exciting tour along the spectacular A1A, coasting the Atlantic shoreline, the white coastal beaches and the beautiful scenery of south Florida, finally arriving in glamourous Palm Beach.

Given this year’s happy conjunction of historic milestones, Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is the ideal setting to celebrate unique anniversaries such as the 30 years of the Ferrari Challenge series and the 60th anniversary of the most desirable car ever, the 250 GTO

But the real celebration to look forward to is without a doubt the 75th Anniversary of Ferrari. For this unique occasion, a special lineup of 75 Ferraris, one from each year, will be displayed to the public. Never in the Prancing Horse’s history has there ever been a lineup like that – it’s an unprecedented opportunity for all car enthusiasts at Saturday’s Concorso d’Eleganza.

Moreover, for the first time in the history of Cavallino, part of the Awards will be presented on The Breakers’ field on Saturday afternoon.

Lifestyle moments are as always part of the multifaceted Cavallino experience. The culinary delights of Saturday’s Gala Dinner are inspired by the world-renowned Modenese cuisine: an exceptional evening of Italian gourmet specialties and wine tastings in honor of Ferrari’s anniversary.

This memorable weekend concludes with the Classic and Sports Sunday at the legendary Marjorie Merriweather Post mansion in old Palm Beach, the exclusive and private Mar-a-Lago Club, where classic cars of all marques along with modern sports cars of Italian provenance will be displayed on the lawn.