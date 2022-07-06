Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Join Us in Palm Beach, January 26-29, 2023 for Cavallino Classic Palm Beach!

After the huge success of Cavallino Classic Palm Beach, which displayed a once in a lifetime celebration of Ferrari, honoring its 75th anniversary, we are getting ready for next year’s Concorso d’Eleganza.

Cavallino Classic Palm Beach will return with its 32nd edition on January 26-29, 2023 and will be even more astounding.

Once again, the Concours will take place at The Breakers, our historic Host Resort. You can now book your rooms in advance at the following link: https://book.passkey.com/go/CAVAL23

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the most special moment of the year for all Ferrari lovers around the world!

The new, exciting program will be announced in September! Stay tuned!

“The greatest of automobiles, the finest of people, the most beautiful of settings, the best time of year. The Cavallino Classic Palm Beach!”

For any questions regarding Cavallino Classic Palm Beach 2023, please contact us at classic@cavallino.com.

