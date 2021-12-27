Join the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic for an All-Italian Experience

The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic in January will bring more Italy to sunny Florida. The Concorso d’Eleganza is world-famous for the Italian excellence brought by the unequaled cars featured on the green lawn of The Breakers. This year the sensory experience will be complete, with high-quality delicacies, great wine and amenities from the land that gave birth to Ferrari.

The menu of the Gala Dinner will feature exquisite dishes from the hometown of Enzo Ferrari: Modena. In collaboration with the Executive Chef of The Breakers, the Gala’s menu will be created by chef William, grandson of Cesira Fosatti, Enzo Ferrari’s personal cook back in the 1950’s. He’s running his restaurant near Modena, specializing in some of the most famous dishes from Emilia-Romagna, a region globally known for its unforgettable cuisine. For this special evening only, he will work side by side with Angela and Graziella, two “sfogline,” masters in the art of making true Emilia-Romagna “tortellini.” It will be a unique opportunity to taste real Modenese cuisine in Palm Beach!

The menu of the Gala Dinner will be completed by excellent Italian wines, including Italy’s best sparkling wine: Ferrari Trento, official toast of Formula 1 and of Cavallino Classic in the world. This will be a Classic unlike any other.