Magazine
buy tickets
advertising
subscribe
subscribe

Join the Excitement in January! Book Your Room at The Breakers

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
return to the archive
We are ready for Cavallino Classic 31 on January 20-23, 2022, and your rooms are now ready, too.

All Classics deserve each other – 
You, your family, your classics, your event, your resort.

 The Breakers is once again our Host Resort for Cavallino 31.
Cavallino activity will be based at this international icon on the sea. 
Exceptional benefits for you and your Ferrari.
Outstanding hospitality for you and your family.
Everything in private, safe and secure surroundings. 

 Direct Reservations: https://book.passkey.com/go/CAVAL22 

 Direct Phone: 888-273-2537 (888-BREAKERS)
Mention the “Cavallino Classic” for Classic rates
(available from January 19th through the 27th).

 If you need any other help or information, 
please contact us at classic@cavallino.com 
or 800-306-6937, or overseas at 001-561-994-1345.

 

*** The Breakers continues to provide the finest health & safety 
safeguards for guests, members, attendees & employees. 
We encourage you to join us!

To learn more about the Cavallino Classic, visit our website

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Linkedin

Recent posts

Sign up for our Newsletter

cavallino classic
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
store
magazine
Facebook Instagram

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA
PART OF MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Owned and operated by

Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

Owned and operated by

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA
PART OF MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

media accreditation

Fill in the form to request accreditation