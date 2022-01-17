The Gourmet Lunch at The Royal Blues R&C in Deerfield Beach, taking place on Friday January, 21, is already sold out! However, it is still possible to take part to the Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza.

If still interested in taking part to the driving experience at the same price, no problem at all! It is possible to arrive immediately after lunch, enjoy an Espresso with us and take part to the Tour d’Eleganza. After the tour participants will enjoy the charming dinner on the Ocean Lawn at The Breakers.

For more information, get in touch with us, we will be pleased to help you further.