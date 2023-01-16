Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Get your ticket and secure your spot at the Concorso d’Eleganza on Saturday, January 28

Join the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic as a contender
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, Canossa, Ferrari, 2022
Secure your spot at Cavallino Classic! 

Do you want to live a wonderful day at The Breakers, surrounded by an iconic array of Ferraris? 

Then join us on Saturday, January 28 to experience the best Ferraris at Cavallino Classic’s Concorso d’Eleganza. With the general admission ticket, you will have access to the Concorso field and the Awards Ceremony at The Breakers, from 10 am to 5 pm. Children 14 and under are free, when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The restaurants of The Breakers will be open for Cavallino guests, or you can buy a ticket for the Cavallino buffet lunch. 

Contact us or get your ticket here.

This year’s Cavallino Classic will also celebrate the centenary of the world’s most iconic race ever – the 24 Hours of Le Mans!

Download our brochure for more info on the event! 

For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.

