Featured Ferraris for Cavallino 31 – A Special Anniversary & Display

A Ferrari from each year will be selected from candidates

by the Concorso Committee, for the best model per year.

Preference given to Cavallino Concorso Major Award winners.

Let us know if you wish to be considered for this historic display.

(These special Ferraris can be for Judging or Display.)

Cavallino 31 is Also Celebrating the Following Ferraris:

• 5 Decades of the 365’s – Big Engines, Big Performance

GTB/4, GTS/4, GTC/4, GTC, GTS, GT 2+2, GT4 2+2, California, Comp

• 35 Years of the F40 – The Supercar Becomes a Classic

• 60 Year of the 250 GTO – The Original Classic

Saturday, January 22

All Featured Ferrari Models are encouraged to enter the

Concorso, for judging or display. Several classes dedicated

to these cars; remember, the car is judged only against itself.

Thursday thru Sunday, January 20 to 23

All Featured Models are urged to enter

other Classic events – Track, Tour, Classic Sports Sunday –

where they will be honored as well.

Want to be part of the 75 Ferraris? Let us know asap at classic@cavallino.com.

Want to enter a Featured Model? Let us know asap at classic@cavallino.com.

Entry Forms are available on November 1 at www.cavallinoclassic.com.

If you need any other help or information, contact us at

classic@cavallino.com or 800-306-6937, or overseas at 001-561-994-1345.

Join Us!

Experience the finest Ferraris in the magnificent setting

of The Breakers Hotel in beautiful and private Palm Beach.

Experience the history of Ferrari, with models that made Ferrari famous

Book your Breakers rooms: https://book.passkey.com/go/CAVAL22

Authentic Automobiles • Historically Significant • An Unrivalled Experience