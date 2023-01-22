Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
1949 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta #0008M: one of the stars on the field of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023!

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime display!
Secure your spot at Cavallino Classic! 

The 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta #0008M is one of the stars on the field of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023.

It is the first Ferrari to win the Le Mans 24H and will be part of the “Le Mans Centenary” special class at the concours of elegance in Palm beach.

In 1949 it took the start in the first post-war race, driven by Luigi Chinetti and Lord Selsdon, and finished first overall after covering 235 laps and a total distance of 1,975 miles at an average speed of 82.2 mph. That was the first of nine overall victories.

