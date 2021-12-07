Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Enjoy Palm Beach Cavallino Classic’s Tour d’Eleganza

A Friday to remember down the Florida Coast
Tour d’Eleganza along A1A
Secure your spot for the new Tour d’Eleganza, taking place the second day of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, on Friday January 21st.
 
The Tour will start at the Hotel Royal Blues of Deerfield Beach, a pure gem of Florida’s Gold Coast and the only Relais & Chateaux resort in the state. Here guests are invited to enjoy a gourmet lunch with an ocean view at the restaurant, and after lunch they will embark upon the annual tour.

For this edition the journey will follow the spectacular A1A, along the Atlantic Ocean and crossing the coastal Islands. The cars will pass the white sandy beaches and the beautiful scenery of south Florida, sightseeing some of the marvelous landscapes that makes this area so fascinating. The tour will continue through the glamorous streets of Palm Beach where exciting stops will await you along the way. The final arrival will be at The Breakers, where the Ferraris will be lined up on the Promenade and our staff will be there to welcome you for the Evening Reception under the stars on the Ocean Lawn.

Finish line: The Breakers. One Classic deserves another
Built on the sands of Palm Beach in 1896, The Breakers, with its astonishing extravagance, timeless luxurious look, seaside glamour and world-class service, is one of the most exclusive resorts in the United States, and always the ideal setting for the Concorso d’Eleganza.
