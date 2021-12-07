Enjoy Palm Beach Cavallino Classic’s Tour d’Eleganza

For this edition the journey will follow the spectacular A1A, along the Atlantic Ocean and crossing the coastal Islands. The cars will pass the white sandy beaches and the beautiful scenery of south Florida, sightseeing some of the marvelous landscapes that makes this area so fascinating. The tour will continue through the glamorous streets of Palm Beach where exciting stops will await you along the way. The final arrival will be at The Breakers, where the Ferraris will be lined up on the Promenade and our staff will be there to welcome you for the Evening Reception under the stars on the Ocean Lawn.

Finish line: The Breakers. One Classic deserves another