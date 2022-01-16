The enchanting and exclusive dinner on the Ocean Lawn at The Breakers is open also to the ones not taking part on Friday January, 21 to the Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza.

Given the uniqueness of the experience, hosted in the wonderful setting of The Breakers, participants not joining the Tour will have the possibility to take part to the dinner at the price of $ 300 per person.

Only for Patrons Friday’s dinner is included in their dedicated package even if they will not join the Tour.

On Saturday January, 22 the menu of the Gala Dinner will feature exquisite dishes from the hometown of Enzo Ferrari: Modena. In collaboration with the Executive Chef of The Breakers, the Gala’s menu will be created by chef William, grandson of Cesira Fosatti, Enzo Ferrari’s personal cook back in the 1950’s. An exceptional evening of Italian cuisine and wine in honor of Ferrari’s 75th anniversary. If you don’t have a patrons pass or a VIP pass, you can still purchase your ticket for the dinner at $ 680 per person.

For more information, get in touch with us, we will be pleased to help you further.