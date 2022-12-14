Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Don’t miss the chance to register your own car at the Concorso d’Eleganza!

return to the archive
Join the 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic as a contender
Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, Canossa, Ferrari, 2021
Secure your spot at Cavallino Classic! 

Are you confident in your Ferrari being a technical and aesthetic marvel? 

Bring it to Palm Beach Cavallino Classic and register it for the Concorso d’Eleganza. You will have the chance to showcase it on the lawns of The Breakers and run for amazing awards. Don’t miss this chance and add another trophy to your collection!

This year’s Cavallino Classic will also celebrate the centenary of the world’s most iconic race ever – the 24 Hours of Le Mans!

Get the most out of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic with our exclusive VIP Package  and Patron Package.

Download our brochure for more info on the event! 

For all things Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts.

