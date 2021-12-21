From January 20 to January 23, 2022, the Cavallino Classic will be back with its full splendor in the wonderful setting of Palm Beach. A memorable journey made of jewels on four wheels, superb hospitality, culinary delights, and Made-in-Italy excellence. This year Cavallino entrants and guests will have the chance to enjoy new exclusive benefits and services by choosing between different package options.
CAVALLINO PATRONS
Cavallino’s patrons will receive a unique all-inclusive package equal to $5,400 ($500 of this ticket will be donated to charity) from Thursday through Sunday. This exclusive offer embraces the absolute best of the experience and gives access to all the scheduled events.
- Thursday: entrance pass to The Concours Club with the possibility to drive one or more cars on the racetrack – only for Cavallino entrants. This is a unique opportunity, as the track is usually open to its members only.
- Friday: includes participation in the Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza, starting with a lunch on the ocean at the only Releais & Chateaux in Florida – the Royal Blues Hotel – and ending at the glamorous Cavallino Classic Party at The Breakers.
- Saturday: the heart of the program is the Concorso d’Eleganza. For patrons the day starts with early access to the concours field and continues with all-day access to the VIP lounge and to the even more exclusive Piazza d’Eleganza Patron’s Hospitality Lounge, and to the Gala Dinner.
- Patrons will also vote for a special award.
- Sunday: entrance pass to The Classic & Sports Sunday and the charity brunch at Mar-a-Lago.
If desired, all patrons can be acknowledged in the event program and post-event coverage in Cavallino Magazine, and presented with a special thank you gift for the contribution to the event.
VIP Tickets
This year a special access to the Concorso d’Eleganza has been designed for VIP guests and will grant access to the Concorso and Awards Ceremony, with an exclusive invitation to the special VIP Hospitality Lounge, serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and drinks all day. The ticket includes invitation to the Gala Dinner and Charity Auction.
Price is $1,800 ($200 of this ticket will be donated to charity). The one-person access offers the possibility to present one or more cars.
SPECTATOR Tickets
Spectators are welcome on Saturday at The Breakers, where they will enjoy the Concorso, the Awards Ceremony on the lawn and the spectacular line-up of 75 Ferraris, dedicated to the celebration of the Prancing Horse 75th anniversary. Entrance fee is $280 ($30 of this ticket will be donated to charity).
CAVALLINO CLASSIC TOUR D’ELEGANZA
Participation to the Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza for two persons and one car. Guests will enjoy the tour, the lunch by the sea at the Hotel Royal Blues and the Cavallino Classic Party on the Ocean Lawn. The price is $780 ($100 of this ticket will be donated to charity).
CLASSIC AND SPORTS SUNDAY
Classic & Sports Sunday is an exclusive Charity Brunch at Mar-a-Lago Club and provides the opportunity to display one pre- or post-war (1970) classic sports car or Italian modern sportscar. The admission ticket is $480 per person ($100 of this ticket will be donated to charity).