VIP Tickets

This year a special access to the Concorso d’Eleganza has been designed for VIP guests and will grant access to the Concorso and Awards Ceremony, with an exclusive invitation to the special VIP Hospitality Lounge, serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and drinks all day. The ticket includes invitation to the Gala Dinner and Charity Auction.

Price is $1,800 ($200 of this ticket will be donated to charity). The one-person access offers the possibility to present one or more cars.

SPECTATOR Tickets

Spectators are welcome on Saturday at The Breakers, where they will enjoy the Concorso, the Awards Ceremony on the lawn and the spectacular line-up of 75 Ferraris, dedicated to the celebration of the Prancing Horse 75th anniversary. Entrance fee is $280 ($30 of this ticket will be donated to charity).

CAVALLINO CLASSIC TOUR D’ELEGANZA

Participation to the Cavallino Classic Tour d’Eleganza for two persons and one car. Guests will enjoy the tour, the lunch by the sea at the Hotel Royal Blues and the Cavallino Classic Party on the Ocean Lawn. The price is $780 ($100 of this ticket will be donated to charity).

CLASSIC AND SPORTS SUNDAY

Classic & Sports Sunday is an exclusive Charity Brunch at Mar-a-Lago Club and provides the opportunity to display one pre- or post-war (1970) classic sports car or Italian modern sportscar. The admission ticket is $480 per person ($100 of this ticket will be donated to charity).