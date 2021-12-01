Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Ferrari: Don’t Miss the Most Special Celebration of the Year

When the first car under the Ferrari marque, the 125 S, drove through the iconic factory gates on Via Abetone Inferiore in Maranello, history was made. It was 1947, in the land that would soon give birth to some of the highest-performing engines in the world: a milestone for the brand and for the entire automotive world. From this epic moment, Enzo Ferrari started building the empire of the Prancing Horse, leading the household to the unparalleled success we all know of today.



Cavallino Classic returns this January in the beautiful surroundings of Palm Beach with a new design and spectacular edition. This will be the perfect setting to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Ferrari Company, the most revered sports car brand in the world.



On Saturday January 22, during the annual Cavallino Classic Concorso d’Eleganza, a special lineup of 75 Ferraris will be displayed on the field of the Breakers. Never in the Prancing Horse’s history has a display like this ever been attempted, making it the most anticipated appointment with Ferrari this year.



This incredibly unique chance is reserved only for the Concorso’s participants and spectators, to be able to admire a revered car from every year since its origin: in other words, the opportunity to be part of the Ferrari legend.