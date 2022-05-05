Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Magazine
buy tickets
advertising
subscribe
hamburger_menu
close_icon
close_icon
subscribe
hamburger_menu
close_icon
close_icon

Cavallino Fisher Island: tickets for the much-awaited charity event are sold out

return to the archive
The experience staged on Miami’s tropical paradise, Fisher Island, is about to start!
Cavallino Fisher Island, Cavallino Classic, 2022

The organization is pleased to announce that tickets for Cavallino Fisher Island, taking place tomorrow, on Friday May 6, 2022 are officially sold out.

The charity event, limited to 20 carefully selected Ferraris and 150 invited guests, will combine a notable display of unique Ferraris with excellent hospitality as well as good cause.

Follow the Cavallino Fisher Island experience on Cavallino’s Instagram and Facebook accounts in order to receive constant updates on our ultimate and exclusive journey.

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Linkedin

Recent posts

Sign up for our Newsletter

cavallino classic
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
store
magazine
Facebook Instagram
© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Owned and operated by

Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

Owned and operated by

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK
Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

media accreditation

Fill in the form to request accreditation