Indeed, during the recent Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, we raised over $120,000 combined from the charitable contributions of all sold tickets, and the generous bids at the charity auction. 100% of the funds have been allocated in equal amount to four projects, all of them aimed at young people: The American Council of the Blind Scholarship Fund; The A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts of West Palm Beach; The Piston Foundation, to fund scholarships and apprenticeships for students and technicians wanting to pursue a career in the collector car industry; and The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation, to support their scholarship fund for public safety workers.

The event will feature a notable display of rare Ferraris, with a special selection of competition cars as an homage to the F1 race. We will honor these Ferraris with ‘light judging’ including a Children’s Award voted on by the students of the local school, coherent with our mission to foster the passion for the classic car world amongst the younger generation. A celebratory luncheon at the Vanderbilt Mansion will conclude the day.

The admission fee of $600 per person, which includes the luncheon and the Island’s ferry transportation, will go directly to the Cavallino Classic Foundation. Owners and guests are welcome to donate any additional amount, with all donations above $2,000 being recognized at the event and in the next edition of Cavallino Magazine.

The Ferrari exhibition will kick off at 10:00am followed by an Italian-style “Aperitivo” before lunch at 12:30pm. We will present the Awards at 2:00pm just in time prior to the F1 practice session at 2:30 pm, which can be watched in our specially set up TV-room. A silent auction with unique items to bid on will also be part of the program. Cars can be delivered or brought to the island on Thursday evening or Friday morning before 8:30am, and depart from the island as of 3:30pm on Friday afternoon, or on Saturday.

