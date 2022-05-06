Cavallino Fisher Island 2022

Today, May 6, the heavily anticipated Cavallino Fisher Island event totally devoted to excellent Ferraris, friends, family and philanthropy took place on the private and special venue of Fisher Island.

The sunny and warm Floridian weather welcomed the participants and invited guests, who landed on the enchanting paradise off Miami’s coast by private ferry. As an homage to the very first Formula 1 Grand Prix held in Miami, the Cavallino Fisher Island honored the tradition with an excellent display of 23 carefully chosen Ferraris with a special selection of competition cars.

For this unique occasion, every per-person admission fee contributed directly to the Cavallino Classic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity created with the clear mission of helping the younger generation to seize their opportunities in life and foster their passion for the classic car world.

The notable exhibition of rare classic and modern Ferraris underwent a “light judging” followed by a charming Italian-style “Aperitivo”, surrounded by colorful and wonderful peacocks. During the celebratory luncheon held at the Vanderbilt Mansion, the Mediterranean-style property built in 1925 and centerpiece of the island, the many awards of Cavallino Fisher Island were awarded.

As a result, the Fisher Island Award went to the 2001 Ferrari F2001 b s/n 215.

The People’s Choice Award, a chance for the participants and guests to vote on the Ferrari they like best, went to the 1951 Ferrari 340 America s/n 0116A.

The Gentlemen’s Choice went to the 2021 Ferrari 812 GTS s/n 266980.

The Lady’s Choice went to the 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti s/n 147446.

The Most Elegant went to the 1961 Ferrari 250 Pinin Farina s/n 2145.

The Chairman Award, presented by Chairman and CEO of Canossa and Cavallino Luigi Orlandini, went to the 2009 Ferrari 16M Scuderia Spider s/n 166279.

The experience included the Children’s Award voted on by the students of the local school, coherent with the purpose of promoting the passion for classic cars amongst the younger generation.

The children of Fisher Island Day School gave the Children’s Award to the 2018 Ferrari Portofino s/n 271515 characterized by the Turchese Molvedo, a color used back in the 60s.

The silent auction, with unique and special items to bid on, concluded the extraordinary Cavallino Fisher Island experience.

The organization would like to thank the main sponsors – Chopard USA, Remi Martin, and Versailles Ventures – for their precious support in the success of the event.

These the words of Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Canossa and Cavallino: “I’m so happy for this fantastic event, especially for the great time we had with the young girls and boys voting their preferred car. I’m also very grateful to the Fisher Island residents and members for welcoming us in this Caribbean paradise. And now we wish Ferrari a great race in Miami!”.