Cavallino Classic Cup Inaugurates its ﻿First Racing Series at the Challenge & GT Days

Cavallino Classic Cup, Canossa’s new racing series dedicated to the Ferrari Challenge cars, will open its first year of racing in the Red Bull Ring’s splendid setting.

The first race, open to five generations of Ferrari Challenge cars, from the first 348 Challenge to the fantastic 458 Challenge EVO, will be incorporated in the Challenge and GT Days, a private and very special event created for Ferrari lovers who want to enjoy a two-day of pure excitement on board of their sportscars.

Enjoy this fun-filled experience made of unrestrained emotions.

The racing format of the racetrack experience at the Red Bull Ring includes:

25’ free practice (1 round of 25′)

2×20’ qualifying (2 rounds of 20′)

45’ race (1 race of 45′, including 5′ of pit-stop)



For more information about the Challenge and GT Days event, please visit here.

Click here for more information.

For registration, please apply here.