Cavallino Classic Modena 2023

May 14, 2023: The resounding success of Cavallino Classic Modena consolidates the position of the historic Palm Beach Concorso d’Eleganza as a respected global authority on the heritage of collectible Ferraris. A role it has fulfilled for 32 years with unwavering rigour.

Cavallino Classic Modena: a truly unique event

Cavallino Classic Modena, now in its third edition, continues to distinguish itself with its unique features:

Honouring Collectible Ferraris by celebrating them where they were originally built;

Gathering in the special atmosphere of one of the most sumptuous country villas right outside Modena, the same ones Enzo Ferrari frequented in the 1930s when he founded his Scuderia;

Offering participants the refined and exclusive cuisine of the renowned starred chef Massimo Bottura, who is actively involved in the event;

Ensuring the evaluation process is impartial and consistent by appointing a jury of Italian Ferrari specialists and highly-esteemed American judges who participate annually in the classic Palm Beach event. This ensures uniformity in judgments and related scores.

Amidst this setting, on Saturday afternoon, participants also had the pleasure of taking part in a parade through the historic centre of Modena, with two dense crowds lining the streets and thousands of cameras capturing the moment.

In the grand square of the Ducal Palace, on an elevated platform, the competitors and their cars were presented as significant examples of the illustrious history of the Prancing Horse.

The Winners

Among the 12 participants who received the Platinum Award for achieving a judge’s score of over 97 out of 100 points (see the list in the Rankings paragraph below), the following three Best of Show cars were selected:

BEST OF SHOW GRAN TURISMO

Ferrari 410 Superamerica 1959 – chassis 1305 – presented by Kevin Cog

BEST OF SHOW COMPETITIONS

Ferrari 212 Export 1951 – chassis 0080 – presented by Brian Ross

BEST OF SHOW FERRARI CLASSICHE CERTIFIED CARS

Ferrari 250 Berlinetta Long Wheelbase (Tour de France) 1957 – chassis 0677 – presented by a private collector.

The category awards and special prizes confirmed that collecting is increasingly geared towards meticulous care and specialized knowledge, whether in the form of impeccable restoration or expert conservation. In both cases, the competitors were rewarded for their attention to documentation and certified histories during the ranking process. For more details, please refer to the press release below.

Statements

Luigi Orlandini, President of Cavallino Classic and Canossa: “It’s wonderful to see how a bold idea has become a tradition. Having the American judges with us, who also visited the Ferrari factory in Maranello and the ‘Ferrari Classiche’ department on Friday, strengthens the bond between Modena and Palm Beach and the international scope of Cavallino. This is also possible thanks to the support of RM Sotheby’s, Blackfin, Ferrari Trento and Stefano Ricci.”

Massimo Bottura: “ For me, this is the best weekend of the year. Modena is about passion, and passion is the way to transfer emotions. This weekend was evidence of that. For the first time we also had Enzo Ferrari, direct descendant of the Founder, with us, welcome! Casa Maria Luigia is hospitality and passion, and it has been proved during these days.”



